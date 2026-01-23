Two arrested in Dhar Construction campus explosion case, six days' police custody granted

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the explosion that rocked the Dhar Construction Company campus near Shymplong village in East Jaintia Hills district on December 15, 2025, police arrested two accused following a coordinated overnight operation.

Acting on fresh leads, the East Jaintia Hills Police, in close coordination with the West Jaintia Hills Police, conducted a joint operation during the intervening night, leading to the apprehension of key suspects allegedly linked to the incident.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Issei Sungoh alias Sei alias Bah (29), son of Smti Iphaida Sungoh, a resident of Mynso B under Jowai Police Station in West Jaintia Hills district, and Embha Ladong (25), son of Eselian Ladong, a resident of Shymplong under Lumshnong Police Station in East Jaintia Hills district. Police produced both accused before the court, which granted six days of police custody to facilitate further interrogation and investigation.

Vikash Kumar, IPS, Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, confirmed that the probe remains ongoing, with efforts underway to identify the full network behind the illegal act.

Appealing to the public for cooperation, police urged anyone with information related to other miscreants involved in the incident to immediately contact the nearest police station.

Assuring confidentiality, the SP stated that authorities will keep the identity of informers secret and provide a suitable reward for credible information.

