Justice S. Vaidyanathan sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court

Shillong: Justice S. Vaidyanathan took oath as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court on Sunday.

Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to Justice Vaidyanathan at a simple swearing-in ceremony held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here.

The Supreme Court collegium on November 1 last year had proposed to appoint Justice Vaidyanathan as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Vaidyanathan succeeds Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee who retired in November last year.

Justice Vaidyanathan served as a judge of the Madras High Court since October, 2013. (IANS)

