KHADC chief Shemborlang resigns citing ill health

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a surprise political development, Shemborlang Rynjah has stepped down as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), citing health reasons. In his resignation letter addressed to KHADC Chairman Strongpillar Kharjana, Rynjah stated that after “careful consultation” he concluded it was in the best interest of both his health and the Council to relinquish the post. His decision, effective immediately, marks a sudden twist in the KHADC’s leadership, opening the way for fresh political maneuvering within the Council.

Also Read: Loyalty pays off: Marcuise Marak retained in Sangma’s cabinet rejig

Also Watch: