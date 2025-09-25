Loyalty pays off: Marcuise Marak retained in Sangma’s cabinet rejig

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a political climate where cabinet reshuffles often serve as a litmus test of loyalty, power equations and coalition arithmetic, NPP state working president and cabinet minister Marcuise N Marak has emerged as the lone survivor in Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma’s cabinet rejig — a telling endorsement of both loyalty and trust. At a time when murmurs of under-representation from the Garo Hills continue to echo in political circles despite the NPP’s dominant tally, Marak has chosen to frame his retention not as mere favouritism but as recognition of steadfast loyalty and alignment with the party’s larger vision. Declaring that “to a certain extent loyalty has paid off,” Marak underscored his long-standing association with the NPP’s journey from its formative struggles to its current dominance under Conrad Sangma’s leadership.

Speaking to the media after being retained in the cabinet, Marak said, “We have worked for this NPP party right from the beginning so the ups and downs of the party we were together. We have built this party. So therefore I would say he has given me a chance, he has shown faith, he has given me kind of responsibility that we have committed to the people as a party leader, vision that the Chief Minister is having, the vision that our late leader PA Sangma was having, so I will say that to certain extent loyalty has paid off. We need to work more and then the vision that the CM is having to bring Meghalaya at par with other top 10 states in the country, so that is the big vision that he is having. So therefore I am very happy that I have the privilege of working as a team with CM.”

On questions of cabinet representation, particularly concerns that the Garo Hills remain under-represented despite contributing 19 seats, Marak defended the Chief Minister’s political balancing act. He stressed that Conrad Sangma has remained true to his word by ensuring space for smaller allies in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government, stating, “This government is a coalition government and the CM has given statement during recent swearing in ceremony, the Chief Minister has kept his promise of ensuring representation for smaller parties in the government that includes the Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP). Keeping this in mind, I say yes it is a fair representation. Everyone knows coalition government need to keep balancing. Considering that, though there was little bit of this thing but now everyone is settled down.”

