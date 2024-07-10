KHADC discusses Delimitation Committee Report in Meghalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Executive Committee of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Tuesday met to discuss the report of the Delimitation Committee which was submitted to it on Monday. "It is our duty to discuss in the Executive Committee before placing it in the House," Deputy Chief Executive Member, Pynshngain N Syiem said.

Syiem said that the Executive Committee unanimously accepted the report of the Delimitation Committee even as he informed that apart from the report the Amendment Rules will also be placed in the House so that it becomes an Act and elections can be held as per the recommendations of the Delimitation Committee.

The Report of the Delimitation Committee and the Amendment Rules will be placed in the House on Wednesday, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of the KHADC.

The Deputy Chief Executive Member said that the Delimitation Committee did not received the electoral rolls from all the 29 constituencies, therefore it became difficult for them to get the average number of voters. He, however said that the Committee did their best to rationalise the number of voters by giving the example of Mawlai which has one of the highest number of voters.

"From Mawlai they adjusted (the voters) to other constituencies like Jaiaw and Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah and since Laban-Mawprem constituency is small it has been adjusted with Malki-Laitumkhrah and even Nongthymmai there needs to be adjustment with neighbouring constituency Malki-Laitumkhrah," he said.

Syiem also said that it is upto the government when will be election to the KHADC will be held. It may be mentioned that the KHADC had constituted the Delimitation Committee through a Notification dated October 20, 2023.

In the meantime pending the report, the House of the KHADC, which was supposed to end in March 2024, was extended for a period of six months.

