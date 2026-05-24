Khasi, Garo languages included in CBSE R3 after Centre’s intervention: Meghalaya CM

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SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Saturday hailed the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the CBSE R3 framework as a significant breakthrough for the state’s education sector, describing the Centre’s intervention as a decisive step towards protecting Meghalaya’s linguistic and cultural identity within the national academic structure.

Expressing gratitude to Dharmendra Pradhan, the Chief Minister said, “On behalf of the people of Meghalaya, I express heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for his swift intervention in enabling the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the CBSE R3 framework.”

He further stated, “This important step will benefit students, ease challenges in schools, support language teachers and strengthen the preservation of Meghalaya’s rich linguistic heritage.”

Calling the decision more than an administrative achievement, Sangma said, “More than a milestone, the outcome reflects our shared commitment to an inclusive education system that respects every linguistic identity.”

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