Meghalaya Cabinet meeting tables agenda in 3 languages as government pushes for Khasi, Garo inclusion

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: For the first time in the history of Meghalaya, the state Cabinet met on Tuesday with agenda notes formally presented in three languages-English, Khasi, and Garo.

Informing about the development, MDA-2 government spokesperson Wailadmiki Shylla described the Cabinet proceedings as a historic step reflecting the state's evolving language policy framework and its broader commitment to linguistic inclusion.

Speaking to media persons, Shylla said, "Today's Cabinet is a kind of historic one where the agenda notes are in three different languages-Khasi, Garo, and English. I think it is a big achievement for the state and will benefit the people at large. This is also one of the issues where we are showing that we are fully committed to pushing forward the inclusion of Khasi and Garo under the Eighth Schedule."

The development assumes added political significance as debates around constitutional recognition of regional languages gain renewed momentum in Meghalaya, with civil society and political voices consistently advocating their inclusion in the national framework of scheduled languages.

Responding to a query on the possibility of extending official language status to Pnar in the future, Shylla indicated that such a move would depend on regional aspirations and collective demand. He said, "Definitely, I think it is up to the people from that region. Since they have already pushed for the alphabet and other aspects, the final move will depend on that. As a representative from that area, I always go with the sentiment of my people."

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