Khasi Mandarin From Meghalaya With GI Tag Exported To Dubai

SHILLONG: The first shipment of Khasi Mandarins with GI tags was exported to Lulu Mall in Dubai, marking a major milestone for the Meghalaya Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Department.
The Jirang Farmer Producer Company in the Ri-Bhoi district was the driving force behind this project. On November 18, the department delivered a shipment of Khasi Mandarin oranges to Dubai.
The first-ever direct export shipment from the region via this route was the consignment of 1 MT, which was shipped from Guwahati to Dubai by Air India cargo. In order to solve long-standing logistical and financial issues, this project represents a major step towards connecting Meghalaya’s farmers with international markets.
With the help of important partners like Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Private Limited, Lulu Group International, and the National Cooperative for Organic Limited, Meghalaya is bringing its farmers into contact with the international markets.
“Meghalaya’s geography and remote location pose significant challenges to its agricultural sector. Farmers often lack access to lucrative urban markets and are reliant on middlemen and aggregators, which limits their earning potential. Transportation costs also hinder the competitiveness of the niche produce, such as Khasi mandarin and pineapple, in both domestic and international markets,” an official stated.
Five metric tonnes of Khasi Mandarin pineapples and oranges were shipped to the Middle East in 2022, marking the start of exports.
