Khasi Mandarin From Meghalaya With GI Tag Exported To Dubai

SHILLONG: The first shipment of Khasi Mandarins with GI tags was exported to Lulu Mall in Dubai, marking a major milestone for the Meghalaya Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Department.

The Jirang Farmer Producer Company in the Ri-Bhoi district was the driving force behind this project. On November 18, the department delivered a shipment of Khasi Mandarin oranges to Dubai.

The first-ever direct export shipment from the region via this route was the consignment of 1 MT, which was shipped from Guwahati to Dubai by Air India cargo. In order to solve long-standing logistical and financial issues, this project represents a major step towards connecting Meghalaya’s farmers with international markets.