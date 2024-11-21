Meghalaya’s Largest Racing Event To Take Place In Shillong On November 24

SHILLONG: The Assam Rifles, on Wednesday, announced that Shillong will host their half marathon on November 24, 2024. The half marathon is being anticipated as the largest racing event in Northeast India.
The event’s increasing popularity in the Northeast is predicted to result in maximum attendance for the 2024 edition. This year’s event is expected to draw a large number of participants from all over the Northeast, as its popularity continues to rise. Participants from every state in the nation will also be present at the event.
Several dignitaries from the government, the armed forces, and other areas have been invited to attend the Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM).
Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, the Director General of the Assam Rifles, stated that the half marathon is expected to break all prior records in terms of participation. He continued, “The ARHM aims to foster a culture of wellness, fitness and togetherness in the Northeast. I welcome and encourage everyone from the Northeast to participate in this event”.
Additionally, Lt Gen Lakhera expressed his excitement about the Assam Rifles’ partnership with MC Mary Kom as their brand ambassador for the half-marathon.
Regarding her collaboration with the Assam Rifles, MC Mary Kom remarked that she was thrilled. She said, “This is a wonderful initiative for promoting health and harmony among the people of Northeast”. She also appealed to the people of Northeast to join and be a part of this wonderful event.
ALSO READ: Meghalaya: Turkish Ambassador and author Firat Sunel Attends Shillong Literary Festival
ALSO WATCH: