Meghalaya’s Largest Racing Event To Take Place In Shillong On November 24

SHILLONG: The Assam Rifles, on Wednesday, announced that Shillong will host their half marathon on November 24, 2024. The half marathon is being anticipated as the largest racing event in Northeast India.

The event’s increasing popularity in the Northeast is predicted to result in maximum attendance for the 2024 edition. This year’s event is expected to draw a large number of participants from all over the Northeast, as its popularity continues to rise. Participants from every state in the nation will also be present at the event.

Several dignitaries from the government, the armed forces, and other areas have been invited to attend the Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM).