Khasi Students' Union Holds Black-Flag Rally in Shillong as Meghalaya Govt Ultimatum Expires

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on Wednesday organised a black-flag bike rally across Shillong after its 15-day ultimatum to the Meghalaya Government over a five-point charter of demands expired. Reports of vehicles being vandalised and set on fire emerged during the rally, while most shops remained closed amid the agitation.

The rally began around 4 pm from the KSU office at Jaiaw and passed through several parts of Shillong before returning to Jaiaw. KSU general secretary Reuben Najiar said the union had instructed its members to maintain peace and would not condone violence.

The KSU has demanded cancellation of the July 31 public hearing for the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills and action against officials allegedly responsible for the hearing. It has also sought implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), enforcement of its 2024 amendments relating to migrant workers, changes in government recruitment, reservation of government jobs for Meghalaya residents, and action on recruitment issues at NEIGRIHMS.

Other demands include implementation of the Inner Line Permit and fulfilment of the Government's earlier commitment to oppose uranium mining.

Najiar said the union had received no reports of violence involving its members and alleged that the Government had failed to respond to its demands.

The KSU has announced another agitation on August 21, beginning with a rally from Jaiaw and followed by a sit-in demonstration at Khyndailad.

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