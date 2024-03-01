Khasi translation of POCSO Act, 2012 released in Shillong

Shillong: Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh in the presence of Law Minister Dr. M Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday released the Khasi translation, “Ki kyndon ain” of the POCSO Act 2012 at a programme held at Shillong. Addressing the gathering, Paul Lyngdoh said, “We have come together for the cause of humanity and to celebrate childhood. The golden era of one’s life is Childhood.”

He also said not all have had that share of joy, happiness in life, that is why it is so pertinent that as law makers and as stakeholders they come together to combat this evil of heinous crimes of sexual offences against children.

Lyngdoh further said this day is a landmark day because for the first time after the introduction of Khasi alphabets way back in 1841, today we have this relevant law ten years old POCSO in the Khasi Script. He also said, let those candles we lit should not only be symbolic but let those candles be lit in the heart of each one of us, so that right from the law makers to the translators to every section and to parents, to faith leaders, let the light of the candles be lit to each one of them so that they will take upon themselves that it is their responsibility to ensure the safety and the security to all children across Meghalaya.

He also said with the support of the civil society they will be able to immediately arrest this trend and with this act now available in Khasi we will make sure that it reaches the door steps of all villages, and no one will plead ignorance as an escape road from the clutches of the law. He also urged all those who are present at the event to take a pledge that we are here with the entire affliction and ailments that affected the society.

During the programme, the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights also released the calendar and a preliminary report on the POCSO cases in the courts of Meghalaya, stated a press release.

