‘Kritagyata’ CIPS receives award for Innovation in Public Systems’ in ‘IT Category’ at Shillong

SHILLONG: “Kritagyata”, a Pension Sanction and Payment Tracking System of Government of Assam which has been developed and implemented by Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension & Public Grievances Department, Government of Assam in collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC) has received the ‘CIPS Award for Innovation in Public Systems’ in the ‘IT Category’ at Shillong, Meghalaya.

The award was presented by Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya, who was the chief guest of the award ceremony, which was organized for the first time by the Centre for Innovations in Public Systems (An Autonomous Centre of Administrative Staff College of India Established by the Government of India) in collaboration with Meghalaya’s Government Innovation Lab (GIL). Since its inception, “Kritagyata” has delivered consistent results for timely settlement of pension cases. Out of the total of 23687 cases that have been processed by the Head of Offices, 20022 of PPOs have been issued through the portal, thereby achieving a success rate of 84.52%.

“Kritagyata” has made it possible for retirees to receive their PPOs before their date of retirement. “Kritagyata” is also the recipient of the ‘19th CSI SIG eGovernance Award 2021’, awarded on April 23, 2022 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh by the Computer Society of India’s Special Interest Group for eGovernance, stated a press release.

