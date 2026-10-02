Assam-Meghalaya Border Row: Tension Mounts in Barghuli Over Alleged Merger Demand

A correspondent

AZARA: A section of residents of Barghuli, an Assam village along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state boundary in South Kamrup, has allegedly been seeking the inclusion of the village in Meghalaya, triggering tension in the area and prompting the Assam administration to step in.

Located around six km from Ukiam along the inter-state boundary, Barghuli is inhabited mainly by Garo and Rabha communities.

According to local residents, a section of the Garo community has been supporting Meghalaya for several years and is now allegedly seeking the inclusion of the village, along with its land, in the neighbouring state.

The issue has reportedly intensified with opposition to government exercises in the village. Some residents have allegedly erased house numbers put up as part of the census exercise and damaged signboards, banners and posters. They have also reportedly refused to cooperate with the formation of a Forest Rights Committee (FRC) under the Forest Rights Act and with the census exercise.

The development has reportedly created divisions within the Garo community, with residents taking opposing positions over Assam and Meghalaya. Those supporting Meghalaya have reportedly argued that they receive various facilities from the neighbouring state, while residents supporting Assam have questioned Meghalaya's contribution towards infrastructure and public services in the area.

They pointed out that the Chhaygaon-Ukiam road, electricity supply, and health services are provided through Assam's administrative system. They also questioned why residents seeking facilities from Meghalaya travel to Nongstoin, nearly 100 km away, while allegedly not approaching government offices in Assam, including the Chhaygaon Block Development Office, revenue circle office, Gaon Panchayat and cooperative offices, located around 27 km away.

The matter prompted the Chhaygaon Circle Officer to visit Borghuli about a week ago, accompanied by officials from the Bamunigaon and Kulshi forest ranges, police personnel and members of the Forest Protection Force.

The team held a meeting with villagers to discuss the formation of the FRC and cooperation with the census exercise. During the meeting, the Circle Officer reportedly told the villagers that Barghuli was part of Assam and that the laws and administration of Assam would continue to apply in the area.

The administration also reportedly asked those unwilling to participate in the FRC process to communicate their decision in writing. The administration also assured the villagers that it would place greater emphasis on development activities in the border areas

Officials explained that tribal residents occupying forest land would have to participate in the FRC process and furnish details of the land they occupy. They also informed the meeting that failure to comply with the applicable legal process could lead to action under forest laws.

The meeting reportedly turned tense when a section of villagers became agitated. Some women allegedly attempted to physically confront Jawaharlal R. Marak, a general member of the Garo Development Council from Ukiam, and teacher Rajani Boro, accusing them of supporting Assam.

The Bamunigaon and Kulsi forest officials were also allegedly subjected to abusive language during the meeting.

Marak later said that when Meghalaya attained separate statehood from Assam in 1972, Ukiam was the last point along the inter-state boundary. He also pointed out that Ukiam was the last boundary point of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.

He questioned the rationale behind any attempt to claim Borghuli, situated around six km inside Assam from Ukiam, as part of Meghalaya.

The latest developments have once again brought the sensitive Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border issue into focus, with residents of Borghuli divided over administrative allegiance, access to government facilities and implementation of welfare and land-rights measures.

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