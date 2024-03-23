Meghalaya: NPP Candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh Files Nomination

SHILLONG: National People’s Party candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh has submitted her official nomination for the Shillong Lok Sabha constituency.

The announced was made by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on his social media handle X.

He wrote, “This election is very important for the National People’s Party (NPP) and as Meghalayans, we have to demonstrate our strength and regard for our women.”

“Together, we shall strive to showcase to the nation that Meghalaya and its people believe in the potential of our women, who can lead us and voice the concerns for the State in the Lok Sabha. Wishing her the best!” he further added.