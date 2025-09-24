Meghalaya to frame tourist taxi policy after studying other states

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has assured tourist taxi operators that it will examine policies of neighbouring states before framing a decision to address the long-pending concerns of local drivers, signalling a cautious but constructive step towards resolving the issue. The assurance came after Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Transport Sniawbhalang Dhar held a meeting with the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxis Association (AKMTTA) in Shillong on Tuesday.

“Yes, it is an important issue and we need sometime to (examine) it properly on the pros and cons so that there is no legal problems. That is the decision we took today. We will try (to resolve the issue) at the earliest possible time,” Dhar told reporters after the meeting.

Dhar said the government has agreed to study models adopted in states like Sikkim, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, directing the Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Transport to coordinate with counterparts in other states to draw up a policy that ensures local drivers benefit from tourist hotspots. “We have assured them that we will discuss with few neighbouring states and we will compare with their policies and come to the right decision,” he said, stressing that a status quo will be maintained until a final resolution is reached.

“Protest should not be there since discussion is on. We are together and it was a very fruitful meeting and hopefully there will be a positive outcome in the coming days,” Dhar added, while appealing to tourist taxi associations from both Assam and Meghalaya not to obstruct movement during the period of consultation.

Asked about AKMTTA’s demands, the Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that the association had sought a policy framework to ensure locals directly benefit from tourism-driven income, and said the proposal was under active consideration. The Association also acknowledged its engagement with Dhar, calling the dialogue a step in the right direction.

