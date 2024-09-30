Meghalaya: 10 Bangladeshi Nationals Nabbed in West Garo Hills

SHILLONG: In a joint operation, BSF personnel and Meghalaya police raided the West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya and detained at least ten people, all suspected to be Bangladeshi nationals. They were arrested in the Purakhasia area, which is considered an area near the international border.

According to sources, culprits were intercepted while proceeding in an auto rickshaw. The operation was sparked off soon after inputs were received about the movement of the culprits.

The operation is part of the efforts going on to curb illegal cross border activities in the region. Further investigations are under way to clarify the circumstances and confirm their identities.

On some intelligence input, BSF and the police established a check post on State Highway-12 during the night of September 28-29.

In the operation, they detected 10 suspicious persons travelling in an auto-rickshaw.

After the auto-rickshaw was stopped, 10 suspects were found inside.

They were arrested between Dalu and Ampati, sources said in a press statement. All the arrested persons have appeared before the court, and the police are investigating further.

According to sources, the arrested persons allegedly did not have proper documents to enter the Indian territory.

Earlier, a joint team of BSF and Meghalaya Police had apprehended a suspected Bangladeshi human trafficker from the dense forest at the Indo-Bangla border in East Khasi Hills. Apprehended Md Mijan Mia aged 49yrs was caught after specific intelligence had led to the hideout of the suspect.

Mia is a resident of Sunamganj district in Bangladesh. He was kept under the surveillance for his alleged role in facilitating Bangladeshi nationals to enter India illegally.

Sources said that Mia was not confined only to human trafficking business; he was also involved in several other activities of cross border smuggling. Operation was conducted by 193 Battalion BSF in close coordination with local police and Mia was caught without any resistance.