Meghalaya: BRO Conducts Cleanliness Drive At Umiam Lake

UMIAM: In a commendable initiative, a Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign (Cleanliness Drive) was organized by the Headquarters Research and Development Establishment,(BRO) Shillong on September 29.
The event witnessed active participation from officers and personnel of the R&D Estt (BRO). The campaign was aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness among the local community.
The enthusiastic participants gathered early in the morning at the picturesque Umiam Lake which happens to a popular tourist attraction and a crucial water reservoir for the region.
In his address, Chief Engineer Rajeev Dua highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces and the role of each individual in contributing to a cleaner environment.
He stressed that such noble cause not only enhance the beauty of the surroundings but also play a crucial role in promoting public health and well-being.
The officers and personnel were grouped into teams, each assigned specific areas around the lake and its vicinity.
Armed with gloves, garbage bags and cleaning tools, the teams diligently worked to remove litter, plastic waste, and other debris.
The successful implementation of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign (Cleanliness Drive) at Umiam Lake stands as a testament to the collective effort and dedication of the officers and personnel in maintaining cleanliness.
It also serves as an inspiring example for other organizations and communities to follow in their footsteps.