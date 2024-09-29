Meghalaya: BRO Conducts Cleanliness Drive At Umiam Lake

UMIAM: In a commendable initiative, a Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign (Cleanliness Drive) was organized by the Headquarters Research and Development Establishment,(BRO) Shillong on September 29.

The event witnessed active participation from officers and personnel of the R&D Estt (BRO). The campaign was aimed at promoting cleanliness and environmental awareness among the local community.

The enthusiastic participants gathered early in the morning at the picturesque Umiam Lake which happens to a popular tourist attraction and a crucial water reservoir for the region.

In his address, Chief Engineer Rajeev Dua highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces and the role of each individual in contributing to a cleaner environment.