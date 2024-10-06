Meghalaya: 10 Dead in Floods; CM Conrad K Sangma Reviews Situation

A Correspondent

Shillong: At least 10 people have died in floods and landslides in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills and South Garo Hills districts, following heavy rainfall since Friday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, seven people died due to landslides at Gasuapara area in South Garo Hills district on Saturday, and three people died in floods at Dalu area in West Garo Hills district on Friday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review on Saturday on the ongoing flood situation in Garo Hills, which has affected all five districts, particularly South Garo Hills and West Garo Hills.

The incessant rains since Friday midnight have led to flooding in the Dalu area of West Garo Hills and plain belt areas, Gasuapara in South Garo Hills is also badly affected, where a bridge has been washed away.

According to CMO, CM Sangma has directed the administration to release the ex-gratia to the next of the kin of the deceased at the earliest. He further directed the administration to seek any assistance from the government and ensure that the relief is carried out in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the NDRF team is carrying out the search and rescue operation in the area, where seven people were confirmed dead in a village called Hatiasia Songma under the Gasuapara police station in the South Garo Hills district. They were buried under a landslide. Road communications from Dalu to Baghmara and other places have been disrupted due to multiple landslides.

CM Sangma has directed the administration to identify alternative routes to restore road communication in the Dalu-Baghmara area. Sangma has also directed that the wooden bridges that have been washed away and damaged should be rebuilt. He has recommended Bailey Bridge technology for the construction. (It is a modular, prefab, truss bridge design that allows quick assembly and easy transportation.) Sangma said that all wooden bridges have been identified in the state and will be replaced with new construction.

Officials have said that electricity will be restored in most parts of the region by Saturday. The Chief Minister has directed that all efforts should be made to ease public life and ensure adequate relief operations. CM Sangma has also asked the administration to be on high alert with officials to continuously monitor the situation.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Devastating Landslides Kill 3 as Torrential Rains Ravage Garo Hills (sentinelassam.com)