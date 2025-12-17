Meghalaya: 17 illegal coke plants demolished in West Khasi Hills after SC clearance

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant enforcement drive after a prolonged delay, the West Khasi Hills district administration, with the support of the district police, demolished 17 illegal coke plants operating without statutory clearances in Shallang and adjoining areas.

The demolition, carried out from December 1 to 3, came more than two years after the state initiated an all-out crackdown on illegal coke factories that had proliferated in the region despite the continuing ban on rat-hole mining. Of the 57 illegal plants identified earlier, 13 were demolished through controlled blasting in July 2023 following directions from the Meghalaya High Court, which had taken cognizance of complaints over their rapid mushrooming.

Subsequently, the plant owners approached the Supreme Court, which granted a temporary stay on demolition and allowed time to produce valid documents. However, all 57 units were found to be operating without Consent to Establish, with several lacking even basic no-objection certificates from landowners. In its order dated November 25, 2024, the Supreme Court permitted the resumption of demolition after the owners failed to submit documentation validating their operations.

According to sources, execution of the order was delayed for over a year due to financial constraints faced by the state. “We were ready to begin the process as soon as we received the order. The Supreme Court had allowed demolition as the owners failed to produce documentation to validate the existence of their set-ups. However, we were unable to execute the order as we lacked funds. It was only after a recent visit by BP Katakey that matters progressed and funds were mobilized,” a source stated.

With funds arranged, a joint team comprising a gazetted police officer, officials from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board and the district administration was constituted under the supervision of S Marwein, Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge of Mawshynrut Civil Subdivision. The operation led to the demolition of 11 illegal plants at Kyllon Mathei, one at Nonghynrum, two at Pyndengjalong in Shallang, and three at Swangre.

To ensure public safety, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, dated November 27, 2025, were imposed, restricting the movement of individuals and groups within a one-kilometre radius of the demolition sites. Local residents were urged to cooperate with the authorities during the operation.

Sources said that only four legally sanctioned coke plants are currently operational in the area, while three more units are close to obtaining the required clearances to function lawfully.

