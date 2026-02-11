Meghalaya: East Jaintia Hills district administration ends rescue operations

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The search and rescue operation following the deadly mine explosion at Mynsngat in the Thangsko area of Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was called off at 5 pm on February 9, 2026. The tragedy has claimed 30 lives so far, even as the district administration stepped up enforcement against illegal mining in the region.

According to the East Jaintia Hills district administration, search and rescue operations continued until February 9 following the mine explosion, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Special Rescue Team (SRT), police and the district administration deployed at the site. However, no bodies were recovered on February 9, 2026, bringing the prolonged rescue operation to an end.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the district administration intensified enforcement drives against illegal mining by deputing teams comprising executive magistrates, police personnel and officials from the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR). During these drives, around six metric tonnes of coal were seized from between Lumshyrmit and Cham Cham, approximately 10 metric tonnes from roadsides near Cham Cham and Mukhaialong, about two metric tonnes from the roadside stretch between Mutong and Mukhaialong village, and nearly 20 metric tonnes from Pynthorsale village.

Also read: Meghalaya Illegal Coal Mine Blast: Death Toll Rises to 25