Meghalaya: 4 persons die after consuming poisonous mushrooms

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Four persons including three children died after consuming poisonous mushrooms in Saphai village, West Jaintia Hills district while eight others have taken ill. The victims had fallen sick after consuming the toxic fungi on May 28. They were rushed to the Ialong Civil Hospital, Jowai the next day.

They were all then brought to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on May 31 where one was declared brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Riwansaka Suchiang (8), Kitlang Duchiang (12), and Wansalan Suchiang (15) and another death was reported on Sunday. One more Ana Suchiang was admitted in the Medical ICU for acute liver failure and pre-renal acute kidney injury (AKI).

According to NEIGRIHMS authorities, the victims were admitted in Medicine & Paediatric ICUs. A 14 year old minor girl has been admitted to Paediatric ICU. Meanwhile, another male admitted to NEIGRIHMS is on ionotropic drugs and not yet on ventilator.

