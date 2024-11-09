Meghalaya: 6 Years On, Agnes Kharshiing & Amita Sangma Still Fight for Justice

SHILLONG: Every 8th of November is a remembering day for Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma, who still fight for justice six years after they were brutally attacked.

In 2018, two activists were reportedly assaulted by Nidamon Chullet, the leader of a pro-mining group, in East Jaintia Hills. They were reportedly connected with the ruling National People's Party (NPP) as they allegedly attacked the activists when they exposed their illegal coal mining and transportation in the area.

More than seven years after the heinous crime, both women are yet to find justice or see any balance realized in the matter. The case is still underway in sessions court at Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills, and hearings are still underway.

Recently, Agnes expressed gratitude for having continued support she received from her family, friends, and community, including prayers of those in faith. She was thankful to Amita and the media for persistent campaigning in establishing her case.

However, the attack is something that takes its toll emotionally and physically. Agnes was left to lose her sense of smell due to complications arising from the assault, and Amita suffered reoccurring health problems due to the assault. Amita was also worried by the legal process and cited "while the real perpetrators were not held accountable, four innocent drivers from outside the state were hauled into the case."

The two issues here, raised by both women, are a paucity of adequate compensation and the state government not providing what exists. "Compensations are clearly available," Amita said. "But nothing has been provided by the state government." She even recalls how Ampareen Lyngdoh, then heading the Assembly Committee on Women's Issues, had promised to take up the activists' cases for compensation.

Adding fuel to their frustration, however, was the refusal of the government to consider transferring the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation or a judicial commission for investigation into the matter. Even as illegal coal mining and transportation continue to be reported, and the issue is already being pursued by the BP Katakey Commission and the High Court of Meghalaya, these women claim that justice remains elusive for them.

As they continue fighting for accountability and justice, Agnes and Amita remain unyielding in seeing perpetrators punished, and that the voices of those who stand up for the environment and against illegal activities do not get silenced.