Meghalaya: DGP Initiates CID Investigation into Shillong-Nongstoin-Tura Road Scandal

SHILLONG: In a significant development, Director General of Police DGP I Nongrang has sought from the Criminal Investigation Department CID a detailed probe into a scam in the construction of Shillong-Nongstoin-Rongjeng-Tura road, at an estimated cost of as high as Rs 2366.77 crore.

According to official records, the DGP had issued the order on October 23, transferring the case from Case No. 286/09/2024 under Shillong Sadar Police Station to CID for further probe and investigation. The charges are very serious, carrying with them multiple sections of the IPC, which include Section 61(2), Section 316(5), Section 318(4), Section 332(2)(3), Section 340(2), and Section 344 BNS.

As part of the investigation, the police officer concerned who was handling the case has been asked to hand over the diaries, documents, and proper challans of the relevant cases to the CID team. This is so that the investigating parties get all information pertinent to the case and proper documentation as the investigation proceeds.

Further sources reveal that the case is technically complex because it relates to a vital highway that is under construction and maintenance. To this effect, he points out the need to congregate a team of technical experts so that they can look into the minute details of the project and assess the legality of the claim posed by the parties concerned.

This case was filed on 10th September, 2015 by the Chief Engineer of National Highway Wing under Public Works Department (PWD) Road Division in pursuance of a state government directive. In the complaint, it was alleged that contractors engaged to execute roadworks along with certain officials of PWD have misappropriated public funds that resulted in the case being filed.". This raises the question of whether a project such as this-supposed pillar in the state's infrastructure-was well conducted and its books kept clearly.

Now, the CID will further delve into the case. If there are instances of corruption or negligence, then it may lead to severe punishment. This case involves high-ranking officers and contractors, and the quantum of money involved has raised considerable public interest.

Public opinion is assured that the authorities will carry out investigations that are thorough and transparent, uncovering wrongdoings and holding accountable management over public resources.