Meghalaya: 67 Students from Meghalaya Return Home Safely Amid Violent Protests in Bangladesh

SHILLONG: In the wake of widespread protests in Bangladesh against job reservations for war veterans' families 67 students from Meghalaya have safely returned home. The protests have turned violent and this unrest has resulted in at least 39 deaths and numerous injuries since Tuesday, July 16.

The turmoil is driven by student demands to abolish job quota system that benefits families of those who fought in Bangladesh’s 1971 war of independence. The escalating violence has prompted a significant number of students and tourists to seek safety. This has led to notable influx of evacuees across the Indian border.

Among the evacuees 198 students have crossed into India through the Dawki Land Port since the clashes began. This group includes 67 students from Meghalaya. Additionally, there are 13 from other Indian states. 101 are from Nepal, seven from Bhutan, and four tourists.

Meghalaya sharing a 443-kilometer boundary with Bangladesh, has become crucial entry point for evacuees. In response to the crisis the Meghalaya government has been in close contact with the Bangladesh High Commission. It has also coordinated with the Indian High Commission and the Land Port Authority at Dawki. Additionally, the Exporters Association has helped to ensure the safety of the state’s students.

The Meghalaya government has taken proactive measures. They appointed Hiwot Rymbai the Additional SP of Jowai, as the nodal officer at the border. Thomas the executive officer of the Land Port Authority Dawki, serves as the assistant nodal officer. A helpline number 1800-345-3644, has been activated for citizens of Meghalaya. This support is crucial for those who may require assistance due to the prevailing situation in Bangladesh.

The timely and coordinated efforts of the Meghalaya government have ensured the safe return of its students amid the turmoil as the situation remains volatile.