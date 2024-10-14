Meghalaya: 80 People Fall Ill After Consuming Chana Mixture During Football Match

SHILLONG: In a shocking incident, the health condition of at least 80 people deteriorated after consuming chana mixture during a football match at Chenanggre Stadium, A'dogkre in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills.

All the spectators who suddenly fell ill after eating the snack were immediately taken to A'dogkre Primary Health Centre (PHC).

The condition of six individuals turned severe so much so that they were transported to hospitals in Guwahati and Goalpara for further treatment.

Based on the latest reports from the medical department, the individuals affected by the suspected food poisoning are currently out of danger.