Meghalaya achieves 98.17% enumeration form distribution in 2026 electoral roll revision

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya has achieved 98.17 per cent distribution of Enumeration Forms (EFs) under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 2026, with forms distributed to 23,06,585 of the state’s 23,49,645 electors, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr BDR Tiwari said 323 electors had refused to accept the forms and warned that those who failed to submit duly filled Enumeration Forms within the prescribed timeline would not have their names included in the draft electoral roll to be published on August 5.

The CEO said 14,07,446 forms, or 62.15 per cent of the electorate, had been digitised. He also noted that poor network connectivity continued to hamper digitisation and uploading of forms by Booth Level Officers.

According to the CEO’s office, 53,908 electors were identified under the absentee, shifted, deceased and duplicate (ASDD) categories and would be dealt with under the prescribed verification process.

The CEO urged eligible voters to submit their Enumeration Forms through their Booth Level Officers or online before the deadline. He also appreciated the appointment of 892 Booth Level Agents across the state’s 3,615 polling stations and called on political parties to continue supporting the revision exercise.

Also Read: Pangsau Pass border haat reopens after six years, reviving Indo-Myanmar trade and local livelihoods