Meghalaya: ACHIK petitions state government over grievances

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Achik Conscious Holistically Intregrated Krima (ACHIK) has petitioned the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, to stay the transfer order of PR Sangma, Civil SDO, Chokpot Sub-Division Cum ADC, Baghmara, South Garo Hills.

According to ACHIK, the Meghalaya Civil Service officer, MCS has demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to the region's growth since his appointment. “His transfer would be a significant loss to the South Garo Hills community, which has benefited from his tireless efforts,” the ACHIK, Baghmara, Southern Zone stated.

The ACHIK Krima Council, strongly condemned the ‘unethical politics’ aimed at transferring this dedicated servant. The group said that his continued presence in the region is crucial for the community's welfare and development.

“His commitment and transparency are essential for our region's progress,” the ACHIK stated. Meanwhile, Greneth M. Sangma, vice president of ACHIK Krima Council, Tura, has written to Meghalaya Chief Secretary, requesting action against officers in South Garo Hills district for neglecting their duties.

According to Sangma, it has come to his attention that various district officers in South Garo Hills have been neglecting their official duties, often absenting themselves from their offices, especially on Mondays and Fridays. He said that as per public complaints from across South Garo Hills, these officers have consistently failed to attend to their responsibilities, causing undue hardship to the general public, particularly those from rural areas who visit the district headquarters for various needs.

“The deplorable road conditions and insufficient transportation facilities only exacerbate the situation,” he said. While strongly condemning this negligence Sangma demanded prompt legal action against the errant officers.

“It is unacceptable that they draw their salaries without fulfilling their official obligations. I urge you to take uncompromising legal action to address this issue and ensure the district officers perform their duties diligently,” the ACHIK leader said.

