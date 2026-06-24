Meghalaya activates climate preparedness framework amid El Niño alert

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday reviewed the State's climate preparedness measures amid forecasts of possible El Niño conditions that could affect rainfall, agriculture and water resources.

Chairing a meeting of the Meghalaya Climate Council at Taraghar, Shillong, Sangma assessed vulnerability studies and preparedness plans with officials from key departments, the IMD, and technical agencies.

The meeting discussed potential impacts on rainfall patterns, agriculture, groundwater, public health and livelihoods, with officials highlighting ongoing mapping of vulnerable areas and resources.

Sangma directed departments to implement actionable preparedness measures with clear timelines and said the Climate Council would coordinate inter-departmental response efforts.

He stressed water security, calling for desiltation of water bodies, expansion of rainwater harvesting systems, watershed management and groundwater recharge initiatives.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Agriculture Department to ensure timely seed availability and strengthen irrigation support, while the Food and Civil Supplies Department confirmed advance stocking of essential commodities.

Sangma said preparedness must become a collective effort involving communities and institutions to reduce the impact of climate-related uncertainties.

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