Meghalaya steps up power sector reforms, accelerates rooftop solar push

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: In a significant push to improve electricity service delivery and advance Meghalaya's clean energy transition, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday directed the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) and its distribution franchisee to expedite infrastructure upgrades, replace defective meters and transformers, strengthen public outreach and ensure the prompt redressal of consumer grievances. He also reviewed the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across the State. The move comes as Meghalaya seeks to modernise its power sector, enhance consumer confidence and align its energy roadmap with the national focus on renewable energy and energy security.

The meetings, attended by Commissioner and Secretary and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) Sanjay Goyal and other senior officials, focused on operational performance in areas managed by SAI Computers under the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MePDCL) Distribution Franchisee arrangement, as well as the progress of rooftop solar initiatives under the Centre-sponsored PM Surya Ghar Scheme. The discussions come at a time when states across the country are striving to improve power distribution efficiency, strengthen consumer services and expand renewable energy adoption.

Reviewing electricity services in franchisee-managed areas, Sangma said, "Reviewed power supply, billing issues and consumer grievances in areas managed by SAI Computers under the MePDCL Distribution Franchisee arrangement."

Highlighting the importance of public confidence in the power sector, he said, "Stressed that consumer trust and service delivery must remain our top priority. While operational challenges exist, people expect reliable power, fair billing and responsive service."

The Chief Minister further said, "Directed MePDCL and the franchisee to accelerate infrastructure upgrades, replace defective meters and transformers, strengthen public outreach, and ensure grievances are addressed promptly."

The review also examined the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme, a flagship initiative aimed at promoting rooftop solar installations and expanding access to clean energy. Meghalaya has been exploring ways to strengthen renewable energy adoption across households, public institutions and communities while improving energy security and reducing dependence on conventional power sources.

On the renewable energy roadmap, Sangma said, "Reviewed the implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Scheme and discussed ways to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across Meghalaya."

"We explored measures to make solar energy more accessible and affordable for households, strengthen awareness efforts, integrate battery storage solutions, and expand renewable energy adoption across government institutions and communities," the Chief Minister said.

Emphasising the long-term vision behind the initiative, he added, "Our focus is on building a comprehensive renewable energy roadmap that enhances energy security, promotes sustainability, and ensures long-term benefits for our people."

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