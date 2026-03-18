Meghalaya: Activists urge Governor’s intervention amidst prevailing situation in Garo Hills

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Amid the prevailing situation in Garo Hills and rising concerns over the constitutional integrity of tribal governance in Meghalaya, members of the Constitutional Right Forum on Tuesday approached Governor C. H. Vijayashankar, seeking urgent intervention on issues affecting the region, particularly the functioning of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under the Sixth Schedule.

Addressing the media after submitting a memorandum, Shiva Sangma, General Secretary of the Constitutional Right Forum, said, "Today we are here to meet the Meghalaya Governor, C. H. Vijayashankar, regarding the issue in Garo Hills and the ongoing situation in the region," underscoring the urgency of the matter and the need for constitutional safeguards to be upheld.

In the memorandum titled "Memorandum Seeking Constitutional Intervention to Safeguard Tribal Governance, Electoral Structure, and Land Rights under the Sixth Schedule within the Jurisdiction of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council," the activists stated, "Your Excellency, we, the undersigned social activists of the Garo Hills region, respectfully submit this memorandum seeking your urgent intervention to preserve the constitutional safeguards and integrity of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) under Article 244(2) and the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India." The representation emphasised that the GHADC was created to ensure political, administrative and cultural autonomy of the Garo Scheduled Tribes, with powers over land, forests, customary laws and socio-economic development aimed at preserving tribal identity and protecting indigenous land.

Raising alarm over recent developments, the memorandum noted, "Recent developments have raised serious concerns regarding the continued exercise of these constitutional safeguards, including the inclusion of non-tribal persons in GHADC electoral rolls, the potential participation of non-tribal candidates, and the allocation or transfer of land pattas in plains belt areas to non-tribals." It warned that such trends, if left unchecked, could undermine the very purpose of the Sixth Schedule and erode indigenous self-governance.

Citing judicial precedents, the activists stated, "Judicial pronouncements, including Samatha v. State of Andhra Pradesh (1997) and Orissa Mining Corporation v. Ministry of Environment & Forest (2013), have consistently upheld the necessity of safeguarding tribal land, governance and customary rights," reinforcing the constitutional obligation to protect tribal institutions.

The memorandum further urged the Governor to take specific measures, stating, "Direct that only persons belonging to the Garo Scheduled Tribe shall be eligible to contest elections to the GHADC," and "Ensure that all GHADC candidates are bona fide citizens of Meghalaya or persons born within the state to maintain genuine indigenous representation." It also called to "order a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls within GHADC jurisdiction to remove non-tribal entries that compromise the constitutional character of the Council," alongside strict safeguards on land transfers and stronger regulatory mechanisms to protect tribal autonomy.

Emphasising the significance of the constitutional framework, the memorandum concluded, "The Sixth Schedule represents a unique constitutional guarantee for indigenous tribal communities, and timely intervention by Your Excellency is essential to ensure that the autonomy, land rights and governance structures of the Garo Scheduled Tribes remain secure," while urging prompt administrative action to safeguard the integrity of the GHADC and the rights of indigenous people in the Garo Hills.

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