Meghalaya advises travellers to avoid Shillong-Pynursla-Dawki route

SHILLONG: Authorities in Meghalaya have urged tourists, visitors and commuters to avoid travelling through the Shillong-Pynursla-Dawki road until further notice owing to safety concerns arising from ongoing road construction and the heightened risk of landslides.

According to the advisory, the route has become vulnerable to falling rocks and road blockages, posing a threat to travellers, particularly during the rainy season. The warning was issued in the interest of public safety and to prevent any untoward incidents along the busy corridor leading to Dawki and nearby tourist destinations.

Officials advised travellers heading towards Dawki to use the alternative route via Shillong-Jowai-Amlarem-Dawki, which is currently considered a safer option.

The authorities also asked people to avoid unnecessary travel through the affected stretch and to follow instructions issued by local authorities and traffic personnel. Travellers were further advised to check weather forecasts and road conditions before starting their journey and to remain cautious, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

In case of emergencies or disaster-related situations, people have been asked to contact the emergency helpline number 112 for assistance, a press release said.

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