Meghalaya: Affiliation to state university for all colleges not mandatory, says CM Conrad Sangma

A CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that there is no mandatory law or rule which states that colleges in the state have to affiliate to Captain Williamson Sangma State University.

"It is purely the choice of the college concern if they want to affiliate to NEHU they can do so or if they want to affiliate to Captain Williamson Sangma University they can do so. There is no mandatory provision," Sangma said.

According to the Chief Minister, option is being given because if the colleges continue to affiliate to NEHU than the students applying in such institutes will have to appear for the CUET (Common University Entrance Test).

He also said that the process of affiliation will be done a smooth manner even as he added that the government intends to provide green channel where colleges affiliated to NEHU will fast track their affiliation to the state university.

The Chief Minister also said that there will be many campus sites, to take care of all colleges in all the corners of the state especially in the eastern part of Meghalaya like Shillong and other adjoining areas.

Sangma also said that the headquarters of the then Williamson Sangma Technical University, in Garo Hills was decided in 2011 when another government was in place and not by the current dispensation. He said that the government colleges will be affiliated to the Captain Williamson Sangma University.

