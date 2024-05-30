Meghalaya facing power cuts due to Cyclone Remal: CM Conrad Sangma

A Correspondent

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that in the wake of cyclone Remal, the state is facing challenges of power supply. The Chief Minister said that the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited is working on a war footing to restore electricity. “The damage is very extensive but the MeECL is working with large man power and we are hopeful that very soon the power will be restored in most parts of the state,” Sangma said.

According to him, most parts of the state power has been restored and in a day or two electricity will be restored back.

Meanwhile, the Civil Defence and Home Guards (CDHG) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel responded to Cyclone Remal incidents across the state. In Pamrakrai Village, Wapung, East Jaintia Hills, the CDHG personnel, led by Sub-Inspector F. Lamare, carried out a successful operation to remove a tree that had fallen onto the roof of a vehicle and house belonging to Welson Shiangshai.

The Quick Response Team, stationed in Khliehriat since 11pm the previous night, received the distress call at 8 am and swiftly arrived at the location by 9 am. The operation was meticulously executed, ensuring no further damage to the property, and was completed successfully within a few hours.

In Tpeppale, East Jaintia Hills, Sub-Inspector Y. Challam led a Quick Response Team to address a critical situation where a fallen tree had entangled electrical wires, posing significant inconvenience and danger to commuters.

Acting on the information received, the team coordinated with MeECL and the Forest Department to undertake a highly complex and exhaustive operation. The coordinated effort ensured that the tree was removed without causing any damage to the electric poles or further disruption to the power supply. The operation, which took two hours to complete, highlighted the team’s ability to manage such intricate situations efficiently.

Responding to the impact of Cyclone Remal in Garo Hills, the SDRF swung into action in different parts of the division. Led by led by Sub Inspector BD Sangma, the SDRF removed a tree which had fallen on electric wires at the road leading to college of community science, Central Agricultural University, Sangsanggre, Tura on May 28.

Moreover in, Matchakolgre, Tura on May 28, SDRF personnel, under the leadership of Sub-Inspector B.D. Sangma, cleared an uprooted tree that had fallen on electric poles and wires at Matchakolgre, Tura. In Babupara, Tura - on the same day, another team led by Sub-Inspector BD Sangma successfully cut and cleared a tree posing a threat to a house in Babupara, Tura. In Tura Civil Hospital currently, operations to remove a fallen tree are going on.

