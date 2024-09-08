Meghalaya: Air Chief Attends Annual Eastern Air Command Conference, Reviews Operational Preparedness

Shillong: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) attended the annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders’ conference held from September 6 and 7 at Headquarters Eastern Air Command, Shillong.

He was received by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. The CAS inspected a Guard of Honour on arrival and was introduced to all commanders and senior officers.

The Chief of the Air Staff reviewed operational preparedness of the EAC and commended all personnel for achievements that had ensured the highest level of Operational readiness as well as response towards HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief, and High Availability Disaster Recovery) and aid to civil administration.

In his address, the CAS emphasized the crucial role of EAC in maintaining a high operational preparedness. He stressed capability development and exhorted all personnel to imbibe the spirit of IAF doctrine which envisages IAF to transform into an agile, adaptive and decisive aerospace power in the near future.

He urged all the Commanders to continue their efforts towards providing a safe operational flying environment and to keep pace with global technological developments, especially in the newer domains of space, cyber and electronic warfare as well as to ensure a healthy work-life balance. The CAS awarded trophies to Stations for achieving excellence in the fields of Operations, Maintenance and Administration.

Earlier Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari attended the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Lucknow on September 5.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the apex leadership of the Indian Armed Forces at the Joint Commanders’ Conference and commended their invaluable contribution to safeguarding national interests.

The Joint Commanders’ Conference, with the theme ‘Sashakt aur Surakshit Bharat: Transforming the Armed Forces’, held at Headquarters, Central Command in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from September 4 and 5, 2024.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan along with Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Choudhari led the convocation which brings together the apex-level hierarchy from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces. (ANI)

