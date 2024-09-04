Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma hoists 40-metre ‘long high’ mast National Flag

Shillong: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, on Tuesday hoisted the high mast National Flag and unveiled the Master Plan for the redevelopment of Barik Complex into a unity park, under the aegis of the Urban Affairs Department, at Barik.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief Minister said, “Today marks a historic moment, as we hoist the high mast national flag and unveil the master plan for the redevelopment of Barik complex”. The project aims to beautify and make Shillong a greener city, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 25 crores.

The work is expected to commence by October or November this year, he informed. The Chief Minister emphasized that the project will be developed keeping in mind the sensitivity of the people and society, ensuring minimal intervention and preserving the legacy and history of nine heritage buildings.

This Unity Park will symbolise the unity of the state and country, featuring representations of different cultures and tribes, including Khasi, Pnar, Garo, Bodos and other communities in the State, he said.

The park will also display art symbolising various cultures and communities, including cultures of other states’s as well. Sangma also said that the park will serve as a reminder of the unity among the people of the state and the country. He commended the cooperation between the Urban Affairs Department and the Public Work Department involved in this iconic project.

The Chief Minister also announced plans for more projects to transform the entire Shillong city, expecting significant completion within the next 12 months. The Chief Minister reiterated the importance of unity, citing the history of the state’s tribes coming together to attain statehood and hoping that the Unity Park will serve as a reminder of the need for unity today and in the future.

Addressing the gathering, D. P Wahlang, Chief Secretary, Government of Meghalaya, noted that the high mast national flag is probably one of the tallest and largest in the North East region. He highlighted that the initiative to retransform the Barik complex has been in the planning stages for a long time but has finally come to fruition under the present Government’s vision.

The Chief Secretary praised the government’s approach of not only being aggressive but also sensitive, ensuring the protection of heritage buildings, which will now serve as iconic landmarks with a purpose. Wahlang added that this project aims to reduce traffic congestion in the entire city, showcasing the government’s commitment to balancing progress with preservation.

The unveiling of the plan to redevelop Barik complex depicts the Government’s vision for Shillong to alleviate congestion in the core city, foster open spaces, enhance residents’ quality of life, and establish pedestrian-friendly areas and recreational spaces for children.

It may be mentioned that the PWD complex at Barik is planned to be redeveloped into an iconic public space that will celebrate cultural heritage, provide a rich experience for tourists, and serve as a social gathering place for residents.

This ambitious project will create a sprawling 3.5 acres of open space, marking the first large, planned open area for citizens in the state. A monumental national flag is 100 percent Polyester Cloth and stands at a height of 40 metres, with a size of 45 feet by 30 feet adhering to all protocols specified in the Flag Code of India.

