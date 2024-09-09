Meghalaya: Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia Takes Command as Senior Air Staff Officer at Eastern Air Command

SHILLONG: Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia took over as Senior Air Staff Officer on Monday In the Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, . The appointment marks a new chapter in the very illustrious career of Air Marshal Walia as he takes over the reins in Shillong, Meghalaya.

A highly distinguished alumnus of the NDA, Air Marshal Walia has been a bulwark of the IAF since his commissioning into the service on June 11, 1988. His career is an example of excellent flying skills and leadership capability. He had acquired an honorable total of 3,200 flying hours while piloting a wide-ranging series of fighter aircraft—MiG-21, MiG-23 BN, MiG-27, Jaguar, and Su-30 MKI.

Walia has led one of the front-line fighter squadrons and the TACDE, the Indian Air force, which is one of the important units in the Indian Air force's operational and tactical development. He has commanded a critical IAF base in the Central Sector, demonstrating his strategic and operational skills.

Equally impressive are his staff appointments, covering both Command and Air Headquarters. His experience is not only limited to the battlefield, for he has also served as the Defence Attaché to Japan. In this capacity, he has also proven himself to be a good diplomat with the talent of working in the international environment of complex military relations.

Until now, Air Marshal Walia has served as Air Defence Commander (AD Cdr), Western Air Command (WAC), with able leadership contributing highly to air defense capability building.

For distinguished services, the Air Marshal Walia is awarded Vayu Sena Medal in 2008 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2018, bringing out his zeal and dedication to his career.

When Air Marshal Walia assumes over as its Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, the Eastern Air Command can look forward to the rise of its strategic and operational aims under his guidance.