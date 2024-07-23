Meghalaya: Amit Shah to Meet NE Autonomous District Councils Over Sixth Schedule Amendment

SHILLONG: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has scheduled a meeting with representatives from ten Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) of North East India on Tuesday to discuss 125th Amendment Bill related to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. This bill proposes amendments to strengthen provisions for the region's autonomous councils.

The ten councils invited include Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Bodo Territorial Council Tripura Territorial Council, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and three ADCs of Mizoram. These are Lai Autonomous District Council, Chakma Autonomous District Council and Mara Autonomous District Council.

Khasi Hills ADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem announced today that a meeting of CEMs from these councils took place in Delhi on July 20. During this meeting CEMs decided unanimously to approach Union Home Minister to advocate for their inclusion in the amendment bill. Syiem was chosen as convener for this initiative. The group conducted a thorough discussion on proposed amendments.

“We will be submitting a memorandum urging the Centre to bring the amendment to further strengthen the provisions of the Sixth Schedule for the protection of the indigenous people of the North East region,” Syiem added.

Syiem highlighted various issues faced by ADCs and emphasized the need for legal and legislative changes to better protect hill tribes of North East India. He stressed it is now up to the Central government to decide whether 125th Amendment Bill will be introduced in the current parliamentary session.

The delegation aims to see the bill tabled. They hope to enhance the Sixth Schedule provisions. These have remained unchanged for the past 70 years. In their memorandum to the Home Minister KHADC has proposed increasing the number of council seats to 37. They also suggest removing the provision for representation of unrepresented tribes.

Additionally, the Meghalaya delegation suggested amendments to the existing structure. They want to eliminate the term ‘village council’ in KHADC and JHADC areas. They also advocate for formally recognizing traditional institutions Hima and Dorbar Shnong. They recommended that district council elections be managed by District Council Affairs Department rather than the State Election Commission.