Meghalaya: Ampareen Lyngdoh says sixth schedule issues must be taken up by respective ADCs

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Senior National People's Party (NPP) leader and East Shillong legislator M Ampareen Lyngdoh said that matters relating to provisions under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India should be addressed by the respective Autonomous District Councils (ADCs), indicating that such issues fall within their constitutional jurisdiction.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said, "I don't think I should comment because every District Council under the Sixth Schedule Act has a provision under the Constitution, and as correctly pointed out by the Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), these are issues that have to be taken up by the respective Autonomous District Councils. I have not really focused on what the problem is."

She further said, "I think this goes beyond my understanding because we need to look at the historical perspective of that particular law."

Lyngdoh added, "If something was allowed in a certain part of the state to include a certain section of the community, whether it would be simple to just undo that or whether there would be scrutiny of the law from across institutions needs to be examined. There is the judiciary, there is the ADC itself, and there is the voice of the people speaking about the subject. I would refrain from commenting further."

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