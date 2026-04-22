Meghalaya and Arunachal Legislators Meet to Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

SHILLONG — The Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly paid a visit to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, in what both sides described as a step toward stronger inter-state parliamentary ties.
The Meghalaya delegation was led by PUC Chairman Charles Marngar, MLA, and included members Marthon Sangma, Sanjay Sangma, Dr. Mizanur R. Kazi, and Jim M. Sangma.
The visiting team was received at the Assembly Office by the Arunachal Pradesh PUC, chaired by Jikke Tako.
In his welcome address, Tako emphasised the value of inter-state collaboration between legislative bodies — particularly within the Northeast, where shared governance challenges make such exchanges especially relevant.
Meghalaya delegation head Charles Marngar, in turn, expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Arunachal Pradesh leadership and Assembly officers.
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Marngar also briefed the gathering on the PUC's core function — overseeing the accountability and financial discipline of public sector enterprises — outlining how the committee operates in Meghalaya.
The meeting then opened into a broader interactive session, with members from both states sharing experiences and approaches.
Discussions ranged across the operational scope of public undertakings committees, their mandate, and ways to make such bodies more effective in holding state-owned enterprises to account.
Both delegations concluded on a productive note, reaffirming their shared commitment to stronger governance and the continued development of legislative institutions across the Northeast.