Meghalaya and Arunachal Legislators Meet to Strengthen Parliamentary Ties

SHILLONG — The Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly paid a visit to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, in what both sides described as a step toward stronger inter-state parliamentary ties.

The Meghalaya delegation was led by PUC Chairman Charles Marngar, MLA, and included members Marthon Sangma, Sanjay Sangma, Dr. Mizanur R. Kazi, and Jim M. Sangma.

A Warm Reception in Itanagar

The visiting team was received at the Assembly Office by the Arunachal Pradesh PUC, chaired by Jikke Tako.

In his welcome address, Tako emphasised the value of inter-state collaboration between legislative bodies — particularly within the Northeast, where shared governance challenges make such exchanges especially relevant.

Meghalaya delegation head Charles Marngar, in turn, expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Arunachal Pradesh leadership and Assembly officers.

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