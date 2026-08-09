Meghalaya ANTF Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 7 Lakh From Bus, Two Passengers Arrested

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The State Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Meghalaya, in coordination with the West Jaintia Hills Police, seized 48.78 grams of heroin, estimated to be worth about Rs 7 lakh in the illicit market, from a passenger bus intercepted along National Highway-06 in West Jaintia Hills district on Saturday. The seizure followed specific intelligence input about two persons allegedly travelling from Silchar to Shillong with narcotics, leading to the interception of a Network Travels bus at Phramer.

Acting on the intelligence, the ANTF, in coordination with the West Jaintia Hills Police, set up a naka along NH-06. At about 8 am, personnel intercepted Network Travels bus bearing registration number ML-05-T-8381 for checking.

During verification, the two passengers were identified as Robert Nongrum, 33, son of the late Philip Thongni, of Umktait, Nongmynsong, Shillong, and Batskhemlang Jarain, 32, son of J. Lyngdoh, of Umktait Block-III, Shillong.

A search of the passengers led to the recovery of two plastic soap cases concealed inside a jacket. The substance recovered from the cases tested positive for heroin during a field test conducted in accordance with established procedures. Separate weighment of the packets put the total net weight at 48.78 grams.

The seizure has prompted an investigation into the origin and intended destination of the narcotics, with the authorities examining the possible supply chain, financial trail and interstate linkages associated with the consignment. The operation is part of the ANTF's continuing intelligence-based enforcement against drug trafficking networks operating within and through Meghalaya. The agency said it would intensify such operations to identify and disrupt organised narcotics networks.

The State Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Meghalaya, appealed to members of the public to share credible information on narcotics trafficking and assist enforcement agencies in the campaign against drugs.

"Such efforts will be suitably rewarded in the collective fight to build a Drug-Free Meghalaya," the SP announced.

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