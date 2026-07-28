Meghalaya Approves EV Policy 2026, Offers ₹25,000 Incentive and Free Registration

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Cabinet on Monday approved the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, introducing an Rs 25,000 incentive and a complete waiver of registration fees for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers to promote green mobility.

Cabinet Minister Marcuise N. Marak said the policy aimed to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, reduce dependence on fossil fuels and build a supportive ecosystem for EVs. He said the state already had more than 5,000 electric vehicles on its roads and expected the new incentives to accelerate the transition.

"The Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Electric Vehicle Policy 2026. The Government of Meghalaya is promoting the people to go for electric vehicles. Therefore, the Cabinet has approved an incentive of around Rs 25,000. Whoever is going for an electric vehicle, Rs 25,000 will be given as an incentive, and also free registration will be given as the registration charge will not be required. The Government has already decided for that. People will be getting the incentive of Rs 25,000 plus free registration," Marak said.

Marak said the Cabinet had also discussed linking incentives with the state's vehicle scrappage policy, with additional benefits for buyers of new EVs who produced scrappage certificates. He added that the details would be finalised later.

The minister said the government was identifying locations for commercial EV charging stations across the state. He also noted that Meghalaya did not yet have an authorised vehicle scrappage facility, and vehicle owners currently depended on neighbouring Assam for scrappage services.

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