Buyer-seller meet calls for stronger market linkages to boost NE agri-economy

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Policymakers, scientists and industry representatives have called for stronger market linkages and institutional collaboration to unlock the agricultural potential of the Northeast, identifying climate change, water scarcity, transboundary zoonotic diseases and poor connectivity as major challenges facing the region’s agri-economy.

The appeal was made at the valedictory session of the National Buyer-Seller Meet-cum-Exhibition, where participants reaffirmed their commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, value addition and sustainable livelihoods by strengthening market access for indigenous products from the Northeast.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Jyoti V. Vastrad, Dean of the College of Community Science, Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, Tura. The event also featured the release of the university’s institutional profile video, its farm magazine published by the Directorate of Extension, and a series of publications highlighting the transformation of agricultural economies across the northeastern states.

Presenting the event report, organising secretary Dr Ranima Saikia said the exhibition brought together buyers, Farmer Producer Organisations, Self-Help Groups, entrepreneurs, artisans, start-ups and agri-based enterprises from across the country, creating opportunities for business partnerships and wider market access.

Delivering the valedictory address, Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Additional Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, and Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, stressed the need to address climate-related challenges while supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in agriculture. He appreciated the role of CAU, Imphal, in promoting value addition and agricultural development across the region.

ICAR Director Dr Kadirvel Govindswamy emphasised the need to build stronger markets for unique indigenous products such as black turmeric. He called for greater industry participation, improved certification and legal support, regular assessment of buyer-seller initiatives and a sharper focus on products with national and international commercial potential.

Addressing the gathering, Lalit Mohan Sharma, Deputy Inspector General of the Border Security Force, Tura Frontier, and Ian Borney Saiborne, Director of the Meghalaya Department of Food Processing, described the event as an important platform connecting producers with markets and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Representing investors, Liberty Shoes Executive Director Anupam Bansal praised the quality and authenticity of products from the Northeast and highlighted opportunities in branding, tourism, logistics and long-term commercial partnerships. An exhibitor representing M/s K. Warshong of Shillong thanked the organisers for creating a platform that enabled producers to showcase their products and establish business contacts.

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