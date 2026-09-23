Meghalaya arranges holding centre for foreign nationals awaiting deportation

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government has notified the MBOSE hostel at Laitumkhrah locality in Shillong as a temporary detention and holding centre for foreign nationals who have completed their jail terms but remain in custody pending deportation, officials said on Tuesday.

The Home (Political) Department issued the notification on September 17 after the Meghalaya High Court declined the state's proposal to use a building in Nongstoin for housing such foreign nationals.

The move followed proceedings in a suo motu matter before a division Bench comprising Chief Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice W Diengdoh, which is examining the prolonged detention of foreign nationals in the state's prisons.

During the hearing, the court directed the state government to transfer 30 foreign nationals to the newly notified facility by September 28.

"Since all facilities are practically in place, we direct that all foreign nationals shall be transferred to the temporary Detention Centre at MBOSE Hostel at the earliest and in any event, by 28.09.2026," the Bench said in its order.

Following the directive, the Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services has asked authorities of all district jails to initiate the transfer of foreign nationals who have completed their sentences but are awaiting deportation to the Shillong facility.

According to the status report submitted before the court, the MBOSE hostel is a ground-plus-two-storey building with six dormitories and a total capacity of 60 beds. The facility is proposed to have 26 administrative and guarding personnel, eight security personnel and a platoon deployed at the entrance and watchtowers.

The government has also made arrangements for medical care, including a medical officer and three supporting medical staff. The facility has been equipped with 26 CCTV cameras, fire-safety equipment and office infrastructure.

The court was informed during the September 21 hearing that deportation orders have already been issued in four cases and the authorities are taking steps to repatriate the individuals.

The proceedings also focussed on five foreign nationals who have allegedly remained in custody for more than five years.

The group comprises two Myanmar nationals, two Nigerians and one Bangladeshi. The Bench directed the state government and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to place on record the possibility of providing compensation to foreign nationals who may have remained in detention beyond their respective prison sentences.

The matter will come up for further hearing on September 28, when the court is expected to review the status of transfers and deportation proceedings. (IANS)

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