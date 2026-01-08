Meghalaya ASHA Workers’ Union threatens indefinite strike over pending incentives

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya ASHA Workers' Union (MAWU) has threatened to launch a strike from Thursday if the state government fails to immediately release long-pending incentives owed to its members. The development comes after repeated reminders and appeals to authorities failed to yield results, raising concerns over the welfare of frontline health workers who form the backbone of the state's public health system.

Sony Kharjana, advisor of the ASHA Workers' Union, told reporters, "After the deadline ended on 19 December, we decided to cease our work from 8 January. This means the ASHA workers in the state will go on an indefinite strike until the government releases the pending incentives. In some districts, the incentives have been pending for five to six months, while in others they have been delayed for almost a year."

The union has repeatedly flagged the issue with authorities. In a letter addressed to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Meghalaya, MAWU demanded the "immediate release of pending incentives of MAWU workers," highlighting that a previous representation submitted on 30 October 2025 had gone unaddressed.

The letter further stated that in a meeting held on 11 December 2025, members unanimously resolved to set a deadline of 19 December for the release of pending incentives. The union made it clear that failing this, workers would be "compelled to temporarily suspend their duties, though such a step is deeply regretted and not desired."

MAWU emphasized the critical role played by ASHA workers at the grassroots level, noting that the delay in payments has not only caused financial hardship but has also affected workforce morale. The union has urged urgent government intervention to release the dues and prevent disruption of essential health services across the state.

