Meghalaya: Distribution of tablets to ASHAs and ASHA facilitators in state

Shillong: The Health Department, National Health Mission on Monday conducted a programme at Pasture Institute, where Tablets were distributed to all the ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators for the entire state by the Minister Health and Family Welfare Department, in the presence of Sampath Kumar IAS Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, Dr. J. S Momin DHS (MCH & FW) , Dr. W. Kharlukhi , DHS (R) and other officers and staff of the Health Department and National Health Mission, Meghalaya, stated a press release.

The press release further stated, under this programme, the NHM Meghalaya procured a total number of 7084 tablets for ASHAs and 335 tablets for ASHA Facilitators. This tablet is equipped with all the necessary applications and customized as per the requirement of the ASHAs in performing their daily activities. The ASHA and ASHA facilitator will only need to upload data in the respective apps and portals as and when required. In his speech, Sampath Kumar IAS, mentioned that having digitized data at hand is much more convenient and being abreast with modern technology will help everyone have a leverage the protection of digital technology. He also mentioned that Meghalaya is one of the first states in the country to develop an ASHA Payment App whereby all the ASHAs can claim their incentives through this app and when done regularly, all claims can be received in a weekly basis. There has been very less delay of payment for the ASHAs since the inception and use of the App. Such is the power of digital transformation. He also mentioned that very few officers in the State actually carry and use tablets on a daily basis and now every ASHA and ASHA Facilitator has been provided with a tablet. Data, presentations, tracking, online reporting etc can be done through this tablet.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, in her speech reminisced that on one occasion, she had met with the ASHAs and they expressed to her about their difficulties of not receiving their dues on time. On hearing this, she had taken the matter to Chief Minister and the subject was taken up by National Health Mission in which the Ministry of Health Family Welfare had approved to procure these tablets for ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators. She cautioned the ASHAs on proper use of the tablets provided to them and they should keep the tablets password-locked so as to prevent any misuse and loss of data. This is a chance for the ASHAs to learn how to properly utilize these tablets so that they can claim their dues though the ASHA Payment App and get their dues regularly. She hopes that they also use these Tablets to give information and awareness to the community in a more effective way for example by showing short videos to help deliver key health messages.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, , IAS Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department Sampath Kumar and the Directors of Health Services distributed the tablets to the ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators present at the function. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by State Nodal Officer for ASHA- Community Process Dr. I. Gatphoh.

