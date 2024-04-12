Meghalaya: Assam Villages Express Desire to Unite with Meghalaya, Joint Survey Initiated by CM Sangma

MEGHALAYA: At a recent election rally in Athiabari village on the Assam-Meghalaya border, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the growing demand for merger with Meghalaya from several villages on the Assam side. Addressing a gathering of border residents, CM Sangma disclosed that his government has initiated a joint inquiry to solve this long-standing issue.



At the function attended by local lawmakers and supporters, CM Sangma stressed the gravity of the situation but assured the public that talks were underway with the Assam government so that villages seeking autonomy will include Meghalaya will be included. In order to resolve this issue, CM of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was also being lauded for merging several other villages in Meghalaya.



Chief Minister also addressed and highlighted the importance of this initiative in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He expressed confidence in the National People’s Party (NPP) of which he is the party president as a strong opposition party capable of challenging other political parties in the states. CM Sangma especially noted the NPP’s commitment to win the Tura and Shillong Lok Sabha seats.



Incumbent Indian National Congress (INC) Shillong MP Vincent H. Rao has been arrested. He stressed that the NPP represented a platform for development and urged voters to reflect on the party’s vision for development.

The event also saw chef and MasterChef India Season 8's 1st runner-up Nambie Jessica Marak also popularly known as the tribal chef highlighting the various contributions to the NPP campaign The event ended with CM Sangama promising ongoing boundary talks with Assam authorities are there local people seeking connection with Meghalaya.



The integrated boundary survey initiated by CM Sangma is an important step towards fulfilling the aspirations of the villages along the Assam-Meghalaya border, and paves the way for possible local reforms that can rehabilitate the area population status.