Meghalaya Government Unveils Ambitious Rs 2,500 Crore Administrative City Project in New Shillong Township

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya state government has announced an investment of over Rs 2,500 crore for the construction of a long-awaited administrative city in the New Shillong Township. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma revealed the ambitious plans during a recent function, emphasizing the comprehensive nature of the project, covering road connectivity, water supply, and building infrastructure.

Sangma expressed his enthusiasm after reviewing the proposed designs for the administrative city, asserting that he would soon present them to the State cabinet for approval. Following cabinet endorsement, the Chief Minister anticipates the commencement of tender processes by the end of the second quarter of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. He envisions relocating the State secretariat, if not all directorates, to the new administrative city within the current term.

The primary objective of this ambitious initiative is to centralize governance and services, providing citizens with a one-stop destination for various services and assistance. Sangma highlighted the vision behind the project, emphasizing the consolidation of public services under one roof or on one campus for enhanced accessibility and efficiency.

Moreover, Sangma disclosed that the State government has allocated Rs 100 crore for the construction of three essential roads leading to the administrative city. The foundation stones for these roads have recently been laid, and tender processes are already underway. Sangma expects the road construction to commence within a couple of months, with the aim of completing all three roads by the next financial year. These roads will facilitate the infrastructural development of the actual secretariat within the New Shillong Township.

Beyond the administrative city project, Sangma outlined the government's broader vision for Shillong's development. He detailed ongoing efforts, encompassing long-term, medium-term, and short-term measures to enhance the overall living conditions in the city. While the administrative city project represents a significant step towards decongesting Shillong, Sangma emphasized the importance of addressing smaller issues to bring about immediate improvements.