Meghalaya awaits Assam Cabinet expansion before border talks resume

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Meghalaya said it was awaiting the expansion of the Assam Cabinet before resuming formal discussions on the remaining areas of dispute under the second phase of inter-State boundary talks.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said further inspections and negotiations between regional committees of Meghalaya and Assam would begin only after the new Assam Cabinet was in place to ensure full participation in the process.

He said Assam had conveyed its readiness to continue dialogue on the six remaining areas of difference and reaffirmed commitment to resolving boundary issues through joint inspections and consultations.

Tynsong also said both States had reached an interim understanding to ensure cultivation activities in the disputed Lapangap area were not disrupted, allowing villagers from both sides to continue agricultural work while maintaining peace and stability. He added that the agreement aimed to protect livelihoods and sustain cordial relations among border communities while broader boundary discussions continued.

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