Meghalaya plans emergency response hub along Shillong’s expanding Umshyrpi corridor

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: As Shillong grapples with rapid urban expansion and mounting pressure on civic infrastructure, the Meghalaya Government has proposed setting up a full-fledged police station and fire station along the Umshyrpi four-lane corridor, a move aimed at strengthening emergency response and law enforcement coverage in one of the city's busiest and fastest-growing stretches.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday conducted a joint inspection of the proposed locations near the Umshyrpi bridge along with senior police officials and said the exercise aimed to identify suitable land for major public infrastructure projects. The government is also considering another site along the corridor for a tourist information centre and a community office for headmen from Upper Shillong as part of a broader plan to expand administrative and public utility infrastructure in the state capital.

"The inspection today was only to identify the location," Tynsong said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government intended to establish both a full-fledged police station and a fire station on vacant land near the Umshyrpi four-lane bridge. He added that senior police officials, including the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration), the Superintendent of Police of East Khasi Hills, and the Superintendent of Police of Shillong City, had assessed the location as feasible and convenient for the proposed facilities.

Tynsong said the State Government would approach defence authorities for support in facilitating the infrastructure projects, noting that the land linked to the four-lane development had earlier been secured through joint efforts involving the Defence Ministry, the State Government, and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"We got this land for the four-lane through the joint effort of the Defence Ministry, the State Government and the Ministry of Road Transport. Regarding these plots we propose for infrastructure, we will ensure we approach the military authorities to support the State Government, because this is not for individual interest but for the interest of the public," he said.

He also said he would personally pursue the matter to ensure that the proposed infrastructure projects at both locations move forward smoothly.

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