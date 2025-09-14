Meghalaya: Bail Plea Hearing of Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Set for Sept 17

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Court of the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sohra Sub-Division, has scheduled September 17 for hearing the bail application of Sonam, the prime accused in the sensational murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. The petition, filed through legal aid, seeks to challenge the prosecution’s case by highlighting alleged loopholes in the 790-page charge sheet submitted by East Khasi Hills Police, which the defense has described as “incomplete.” Just last week, police formally charged Sonam, her alleged partner Raj Kushwaha, along with three hired killers — Vishal Singh Chauhan, Akash Rajput, and Anand Kurmi — for conspiring to eliminate Raghuvanshi.

